Although the outcome of the Seagulls' game against Tenby was disappointing, there were more than enough positives from this game at Parc Drefach.
Gwylanod Aberaeron 26 - 37 Tenby Seasiders, WRU West Conference. Report: Arwyn, Aberaeron RFC
Firstly, for the fifth time this year, almost 40 Aberaeron players represented their club on a Saturday afternoon.
With the first team taking on Neyland in Pembrokeshire, the Seagulls, with their mix of experienced and promising young players provided a challenge to the strong Tenby team, who had been able to strengthen the squad with players from the first team squad who were without a game.
No complaints from the home team however, as playing good and competitive teams is only going to improve the boys' performances, and there was plenty of heart and skill evident in a number of players pushing for a place in the first team.
The main themes of the game were the visitors' strong scrum, the Seagulls' excellent attacking play in the opponent's half, and mistakes, a lack of discipline and a few defensive errors by Aberaeron when coming under pressure in their own half.
In an exciting first half, six tries were shared between the two teams.
Tenby crossed first before young prop Garin Baker's try and Sion Evans' conversion levelled the score.
The opponents then opened up a 12-point gap when crossing two more times before tries from captain and outside half Sion Evans, who had another outstanding game, and player of the match Rhys Jones put the home side ahead at the half by 21 to 19 (Sion Evans again contributing the extra points).
The Seagulls failed to keep up the intensity in the second half as Tenby scored early – the defence struggling to cope with the visitors' experienced half backs.
The Pembrokeshire team stepped up the pressure, and added two penalty kicks before Gethin Hughes crossed for the home side to bring victory within reach again.
Tenby extended the advantage late in the game when crossing for a try to seal the win.
Five tries for the visitors secured them victory, and four for the Seagulls earned a bonus point.
There were very good performances from Rhys Jones and Jake Summers in the second row in his first game and winning a lot of line out ball and disrupting the visitors’ lines.
The experienced members of the pack and young backline also played their part defensively and in attack.
There is still plenty to come from this team, and the club will benefit significantly from these experiences.