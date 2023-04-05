Gwylliaid Meirionnydd Under 16s put up a very spirited fight in the Road to Principality Girls Under 16s National Plate Final but lost out to Cardiff Quins Girls.
The two team are pictured together after a terrific game at the Principality Stadium.
The Gwylliaid coachers said: “Come snow, rain or sunshine these Gwylliaid girls are on the rugby field every Tuesday night from 4.45pm to 5.45pm.
"They never complain, they just scrum down and do what’s needed.
"Their dedication to their team, to rugby and to their coaches is unbelievable.
"We are honoured to be called their coaches.”