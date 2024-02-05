Ysgol Bro Idris pupil Noa Rees (Clwb Rygbi Dolgellau)represented RGC Under 16s on Sunday in the first of two Regional Age Grade Festivals against the other regions – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – at the Cardiff University Sports Ground.
Also involved were Gwern ap Rhys, Ysgol Botwnnog (Clwb Rygbi Pwllheli), Charlie Middleton, Ysgol Friars (Clwb Rygbi Pwllheli), Cameron Harry, Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle (Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon) and Kieran Taylor-Morgan, Ysgol Brynrefail (Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon).
They won three out of their four games