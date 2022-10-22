Iwan Llywelyn named Porthmadog Rugby Club captain
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Saturday 22nd October 2022 10:00 am
Share
Iwan Llewelyn with Caron Jones and Sion Lloyd-Morris (Porthmadog RFC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
After a few months of discussion Clwb Rygbi Porthmadog’s management team have decided to offer Iwan Llywelyn the captaincy for the remainder of the season.
He will be supported by Caron Jones and Sion Lloyd-morris as vice captains.
Iwan said: “I’m proud of the opportunity to captain Porthmadog for the rest of the year.
“The boys are working hard in training and things are starting to come together slowly.
“We’re anticipating a hard game today and an emotional afternoon at Holyhead following their recent news but are looking forward for the battle.
“Whatever the result today, we will stick together and continue to enjoy the journey we are on and will do our best over the club.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |