ABERYSTWYTH try sensation Josh Hathaway has taken a huge step forward to fulfilling his dream of representing Wales.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil is one of four uncapped players named by head coach Warren Gatland for a 36-man training squad ahead of four games in the summer.
In doing so it is believed he has become only the second player from Aberystwyth to have been selected for the senior squad.
The 20-year-old Gloucester Rugby player, who can play both full-back and on the wing, said: “It’s been a dream of mine to play for Wales since I was about three or four years old.
“It’s going to be a huge learning step and great experience and I’m very excited to get in amongst the boys and the best of the best coaching set up.”
Hathaway, who was inspired to take up rugby by his father Darren who represented Wales at Under-19s level before knee injuries ended his career, played for Aberystwyth RFC and Ceredigion School Under 15s before progressing into the Scarlets academy.
He went on to study for a BTEC in rugby sport at Hartpury College, one of England’s leading sporting establishments who have very close links with Gloucester and made the move to the Kingsholm side in 2022.
The Cherry & Whites saw huge potential in the young player and paid a release fee to the Scarlets.
The move has paid off for both parties with Gloucester, despite a poor showing in the Gallagher Premiership, winning the Premiership Rugby Cup and reaching the final of the European Challenge Cup which they lost 36-22 to The Sharks.
Hathaway, who looked up to the likes of Leigh Halfpenny, Christian Cullen and Dan Carter when he was growing up, said of his development: “When I started progressing through the ranks of Scarlets then heading to Hartpury it was a dream to go professional but I never knew if it would come true.
“I had a really good season with Gloucester this year and my ambitions moving forward now are to retain a place in the team sheet week in week out with Gloucester and hopefully get a cap with Wales through the summer.”
Having represented both Wales and England at Under 20s level, Hathaway, who highlights his speed and footwork as his greatest strengths, will hope he gets the opportunity to demonstrate his potent attacking force and receive a first senior cap for Wales who play three internationals and a friendly this summer.
They take on South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, 22 June before flying out to Australia four days later to play two test matches against the Wallabies and a friendly against the Queensland Reds.
Bill Morris, of Borth, was the first Aberystwyth player to make the Wales squad back in 1963.
Williams James Bunce Morris was born on 21 May, 1940 and was also a competitive sprinter.
He is the third player known as Bill Morris to play for Wales.
He attended Aberaeron Bilateral School before moving on to the Cardiff Teacher Training College at the Heath.
He played for Aber and and Llanelli Scarlets 1959-1960.
He was recommended to Pontypool for the 1962-63 season by his club and by Pontypool club captain Clive Rowlands.
As a winger he played two internationals making his Welsh debut in the Scotland versus Wales match at Murrayfield on 2 February, 1963, and his last international appearance was against Ireland in Cardiff on 9 March 1963.