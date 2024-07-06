AN Aberystwyth rugby player’s family have spoken of their pride before he makes his senior international debut for Wales against Australia today.
Gloucester Rugby’s Josh Hathaway will make his debut on the wing against the Wallabies in a very tough test for Wales.
It’s been 55 years since Wales beat the Wallabies on Australian soil.
Back in 1969, a 19-16 win at the Sydney Cricket Ground was secured by a team stacked with legends. Barry John, Gareth Edwards, JPR Williams and John Dawes were on hand to clinch a famous triumph.
Josh’s parents Claire and Darren said: “We are so proud of him and to be out here in Australia with Taylor (his younger sister and probably biggest supporter) is just such an opportunity!
“He has remained very grounded and to achieve his childhood aim of playing senior rugby for Wales is a dream come true.
“We are very much looking forward to cheering him on at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
“Many ex pats from Aber are also attending the game and the messages of support and congratulations has been immense.”
Kick off at the Allianz Stadium is at 10.45am today.