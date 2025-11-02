Ammanford 52 Aberystwyth 12
WRU Admiral National Championship West
ABERYSTWYTH lost 52 - 12 away to Ammanford RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Saturday. Ammanford proved too strong for an Aber side with numerous first team players unavailable.
On a day of wildly contrasting weather - bright sunshine, thunder, lightening, and driving hail stones, Aber battled well against a confident and clinical Ammanford side.
Aber kicked off and were soon on the back foot following a tapped Ammanford penalty that pushed play deep into Aber's 22 metres. Another penalty allowed Ammanford's fly half Sam Potter to convert for three points.
Aber pressed into the home side's half with good ruck and lineout work, but lost possession following a forward pass. An Ammanford scrum just in Aber's half saw the ball very quickly moved along their back line and centre Ceri Rees scored a try converted by Potter.
Play was evenly contested for a period with both sides defending well. Ammanford took every opportunity to quickly spread the ball wide, and from a tapped penalty a crisp three-quarter move allowed centre Rees to score a second converted try.
Aber's scrum was performing well, but the visitor's could not capitalise on possession gained from that solid base. Aber kicked several penalties to the corner and lineouts, mauls and rucks 5 metres from Ammanford's try line were defended well and cleared. Aber could not convert this concerted pressure into points.
Half time score: Ammanford 17 Aberystwyth 0
The second half started with the home side winning a lineout on Aber's 22 metres, mauling and rucking the ball close to the visitor's try line and hooker Llyr James scoring a converted try.
Aber responded quickly, kicking penalties into the home sides' corner. An Aber lineout 5 metres out was mauled well and Lewis Ellis-Jones crossed for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Aber handed possession back to Ammanford by failing to find touch with penalties, and were soon pinned back close to their try line with Ammanford's Cai Howell scoring a converted try.
Despite Aber attempting to inject pace into the game and tapping penalties, Ammanford defended well with clearing kicks deep into Aber territory. An Ammanford lineout 15 metres from Aber's try line saw hooker Finn Thomas to score a converted try.
Aber kept battling away and good ruck work in their half, followed by a kick not cleanly fielded by Ammanford, allowed Aber centre Carwyn Evans to break clear and pass to centre Jac Jones to score an unconverted try.
Whenever Aber lost possession the home side played quick ball to their back line, pinning Aber back, and Ammanford's number 8 Marco Dallavalle scored a converted try. The final score was an Ammanford interception on halfway and Callan Davies scored a converted try.
Final score: Ammanford 52 Aberystwyth 12.
Ammanford were a well organised and clinical side, fully utilising any ball from too many Aber mistakes. Aber's scrum performed well against a strong home side pack. Aber battled well and never gave up, showing great character with a depleted side.
Next Championship match is on Saturday away at league leaders Glynneath.
Fixtures, Saturday, 8 November: Glynneath v Aberystwyth; Gowerton v Ammanford; Newcastle Emlyn v Crymych; Tata Steel v Kenfig Hill; Tondu v Bonymaen; Trebanos v Dunvant
