Lampeter 17 Burry Port 31
Admiral National League 1 West
LAMPETER opened their home story of the season with a disappointing loss to impressive visitors Burry Port, writes Mark Jenkins.
It had been many a season since these sides met last in the league with the men in maroon showing their new kids on the block status as they were handed out a mature lesson by the Division 1 well established side on how to play a territory game in atrocious weather conditions.
Overhearing spritely match official Alun Jones questioning the sensibleness of the game going ahead can only pay credit to both sides and supporters who braved the elements during the deluge of an afternoon.
Playing with the wind first half, Burry Port immediately profited from an indecisive fielding of a well drilled deep kick off, giving the Blacks territory close to the Maroon tryline.
Clearing their lines proved difficult as the visitors were intent on running at Lampeter on every occasion.
From an ominous first scrum the home side looked uncomfortable, as cleverly the visiting pack ensured scrums started at an angle all game, nullifying the effectiveness of the home back row both in attack and defence.
After several thrusts into the home red zone, Burry Port opted to go for three points through the boot of scrum half Lee Evans.
This proved to be the wake-up call the home side needed as several charges from the likes of captain Ryan Kelchandra alongside Harry Holden hit holes into the Burry defence only for quick ball to send player coach LLyr Jones over untouched under the posts, converted by fly half Osian Jones.
This was to be a rare moment of glee for the home side as Burry Port started getting into their stride with powerful carries from evergreen number 8 Dylan Evans working with hooker Connor Bunyan tearing into the Lampeter defence with the maroon tryline being breached by Bunyan to make the game a converted try apiece with the breathing space of an earlier penalty only.
Conditions worsened as the half wore on with Lampeter guilty of trying too hard at times, forcing passes which would have found a finishing hand last season yet with the quality of opposition now much improved, a stray pass results in a seven pointer score to the bad.
The benefactor of the turnover score just before half time went to winger Isacc Saer with Evans adding the two point extras rubbing salt into the wounded warriors just before half time.
A second half of soul searching started well as Lampeter won a penalty converted by form finding fly half Jones bringing the score within seven points.
In a purple patch for the home side several phases of attacking allowed winger Jones fresh from scoring his first half try,came within a whisker of claiming a brace magically provided a miracle pass to fellow winger Immanuel Ologun to score wide out majestically converted by Osian Jones.
Lampeter were starting to gain momentum against the run of play, only for the restart to rear its ugly head once again as the home number 8 Gareth Isaac knocked the ball on leaving all territory once again to the visitors.
Issac was furious with himself as he had carried hard into the Burry Port defensive wall all game, yet Division 1 carries no sentiment as Isaacs opposite number barged his way over the line as the inside centre Duane Evans came into number 8 in this impressive Llanelli side.
Seven points were secured from the boot of Cai Evans as BP looked for the bonus point win as the clock ticked into the final quarter.
With Lampeter again now forced to chase the game, turnover ball resulted in a neat chip executed to perfection landing in the grateful arms of captain centre Josh Evans only to be denied by last ditch desperate defending thwarting his score.
Camped on the maroon try line after several carries replacement hooker Joseff Davies crashed over for another seven pointer on his debut with the two from the boot again coming from Cai Evans.
With the game well and truly lost, Lampeter raced up the field putting pressure on their opponents showing their never say die attitude within the squad.
Two Burry Port yellow cards from nonchalant match official Jones along with Lampeter dominance in the scrum for the first time in the game resulted in scrums being called passive much to the protestations of the baying home supporters as conditions became untolerable underfoot.
Turning ball over in a spluttering Lampeter attack the visitors gained a penalty only to send the kick into dead ball signalling end of play as the match official brought an end to proceedings.
Head coach Hugh Gustafson signalled the game had been a learing curve for the side with no less than 13 regulars from last season missing.
He went on to say Lampeter must count their blessings as players have stepped up to the higher division calling with great intent with the home side benefiting from a group of talented youth players joining the senior ranks this term.
Both sides invest heavily on their Youth Pathway and are a credit to grass roots rugby in Wales yet on the day Lampeter were undone by the greater experience of their established Division 1 opponents.
The Maroons look to bounce back in a fortnight where they take to the road to face a familiar Laugharne outfit with both sides looking to climb further up the league table.
Tries- Llyr Jones, Immanuel Ologun
Pens -Osian Jones
Cons- Osian Jones x 2
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.