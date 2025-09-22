AFTER a quiet few weeks Sarn Helen runners are back competing on the roads, mountain trails and waterways.
Up first was The Swansea 10K, held on a wet and windy weekend but despite the adverse weather conditions great times were achieved. Rhodri Williams 42nd overall in 35:05; Matthew Clarke, 40:35; Geth ap Phyllip, 40:57; Nicola Williams, 45:58; Richard Marks, 47:52; and Nathan de Pablo, 51:06.
Paul Gough travelled to Derby to compete in The Triathlon Event consisting of a 400m swim, 1.8K bike ride and 5K run achieving a great overall time of 1:14:51.
Elin Jones took part in The Ironman Weymouth 70.3 event and was very pleased with her overall result.
David Casso-Davies and Mike Fitch took a roadtrip to Pembrey to compete in the cyclo-cross. In extremely wet conditions Mike Fitch was 15th overall and 2nd V70 whilst David’s finishing time was 48:23.
The Glyndŵr 7 is held in and around Machynlleth and offers challenging run with lots of hilly climbs.
Wyn Thomas finished 3rd overall and 1st OM in 51:08 with Matthew Birkett also having a good run.
Teifion Davies and Polly Summers took on a new challenge when they competed in Ras Pedol Peris, a 17.5 mile self navigation fell race organised by Eryri Harriers and starting in Llanberis.
Teifion took the lead on navigating himself and Polly around the course in 5hrs 25 minutes.
The Pumpsaint Trail Half Marathon is the most challenging of Sarn Helen’s club championship races.
Despite the challenging conditions Sarn Helen Runners posted great results: Dylan Lewis, 2nd overall and 1st M40, 1:29:37; Simon Hall, 3rd M40, 1:33:04; Rhodri Williams, 3rd OM, 1:36:50; Dylan Davies, 1:38:29; Wyn Thomas, 1:39:54; Daniel Jones, 1:41:20; Dan Hooper, 1st M50, 1:41:57; Glyn Price, 2nd M50, 1:44:11; Matthew Clarke, 1:44:41; Becky Atkinson, 2nd Female and 1st F45, 1:45:51; Kevin Jones, 3rd M50, 1:48:43; George Eadon, 1:49:23; Steven Holmes, 1:50:48; Sophia Barker, 2nd OF, 1:51:10; Lou Summers, 1st F55, 1:55:53; Joe Summers, 1:54:12; Keith Evans, 1:56:14; Layla Omar-Davies, 1:59:44; Eleri Rivers, 2nd F45, 1:59:45; Nicola Williams, 2:02:11; Geth Ap Phyllip, 2:03:49; Alix Arndt, 2:06:19; Simon Reed, 2:10:02; Huw Price, 2:11:32; Ian Williams, 2:11:57; Delyth Crimes, 2:19:46; Mitch Redwin, 2:20:58; Michelle Billing, 2:21:36; Pamela Carter, 2:24:25; Emma Nurse, 2:24:35; Hannah Beynon, 2:24:35; Nathan de Pablo, 2:25:26; Tony Hall, 2:29:17; Jo Rosiak, 2:31:48; Jessica Pitt-Nash, 2:36:24; Sarah Puetz, 2:37:08; Jane Holmes, 2:48:30; Corrina Robinson, 3:38:14; Linda Hellyer, 3:43:25.
