St Clears 10 Lampeter 15
Division 1 West
AFTER an unsettled preseason with players unavailable due to injuries, some training with semi-pro teams, along with several key stalwarts hanging their boots up and others moving on, Lampeter dipped their toes into the unchartered territory of Division 1 rugby.
Being familiar with their opponents on their first hit out, following many epic encounters in recent seasons stood the away side in good stead as to what to expect.
Playing into the stern wind, solid Maroon defence repelled many a St Clears attack, playing out of defence with big carries from newly-appointed captain Ryan Kelanchandra coupled with strong bursts from Number 8 Gareth Isaacs held the line firmly.
If ever there could be an arm wrestle of a first half this was it with both sides close to breaking through yet final passes not going to hand.
It was a much-changed Maroon side from their previous match against St Clears, blooding no less than seven 1st XV league debutants along with many positional switches under the watchful gaze of incoming coaches Hugh Gustafson and Llyr Jones.
Having caught the eye of the crowd for his barnstorming runs Number 8 Isaacs really was relishing his opportunity to start, with regular stalwart Brynmor Jones sidelined by a torn hamstring.
However Isaacs also caught the attention of match official Alun Jones once too many times receiving his yellow card marching orders for a build up of infringements just before half time as Lampeter were pressing on the home tryline.
Losing a player certainly did up the Lampeter game as they attacked at every opportunity earning a tricky but kickable penalty due to lazy running from the St Clears pack, blocking a pass from scrum half debutant Jake Jones, enabling his half back partner Osian Jones to slot the points from some 30 metres into the swirling wind.
If the first half could be described as attritional, the second started exactly opposite with St Clears Captain Tomos Williams racing clear from an unguarded ruck linking neatly with his backs to knock the door of the visitors tryline.
Several phases carried hard by the Saints pack resulted in quick ball for inside centre Dan Grifiths to step would be tacklers scoring the first try pf the match converted by outside half Che Thomas.
At 7-3 down with a man in the bin along with their line outs not as smooth as expected, Lampeter dug deep looking to turn their scrum dominance into points and by using the wind to their advantage.
Surging runs by Kelachandra along with second rower Harry Holden making yards, the Maroons found themselves attacking from close range.
Gaining a penalty for offside, Captain Kel opted to scrummage, with St Clears themselves sufferring a yellow card for persistant infringements.
Using the fresh power of prop Morgan Lewis Lampeter steamrolled their way to the line no less than three times as referee Jones penalised the home scrum time and time again.
On the fourth penalty scrummage drive, impressive acting number eight Ifan John picked up the ball and scored wide out delighting the large travelling supporters.
As the home side received yet another yellow card for their scrum collapse many were asking how the score was not deemed a penalty try with an automatic seven points which proved crucial as Jones missed the conversion leaving the scoreline a fragile one point to the good for the Ceredigion side.
In the final quarter of the match St Clears pressed hard with two players in the sin bin turning over a Lampeter attack for centre Griffiths to once again score from some 30 meters an incredible drop goal worthy of winning the game.
Alas, with minutes remaining Lampeter's lineout came good delivering decent ball for Kel and co to charge into the home defence.
Quick ball fired out from Jones at Ten landed in the hands of young Lock Teifi Spooner who offloaded to fellow Lock Harry Holden to make the final burst over the line breaking the hearts of the home side.
The what ifs and the was nots were firmly forgotten as fly half Jones nailed the final conversion with just a minute to play.
From the restart a clean take set up a clearance kick followed by the call of no time from the man in the middle with the most appreciated whistle blast of the day.
In a match which could have gone either way Kelachandra humbly accepted his Maroon man of the match award yet warned there are tougher times ahead for his young guns but a great start against a solid dangerous St Clears outfit.
Lampeter's first home game of the campaign begins in a fortnight where they welcome a formidable Burry Port side back to North Road.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.