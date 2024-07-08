FORMER Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil Cadi-Lois Davies was chosen to start for Wales Under 20s against their French counterparts on Thursday.
The young prop from Brynteg, near Llanybydder, who plays for Lampeter Ladies and Brython Thunder, performed well in a tough game against France who ran out 57-12 winners in the opening game of the inaugural Six Nations Summer Series.
The game was played early in the morning due to the temperature and with water breaks every 20 minutes to deal with the overwhelming heat during the match.
France looked like a side used to playing in the heat and scored nine tries to underline why French rugby is such a dominant force in the women’s game at the moment, but Wales dug deep and showed some real resilience.
Cadi-Lois was one of five development players chosen to train with Wales’ 37-strong squad back in March for the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign.