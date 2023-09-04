In the highly anticipated opening league clash for the Division 3 North West North Wales, it was a gripping battle between Pwllheli 2nds and Porthmadog, writes Ioan Gwilym.
Pwllheli 2nds 17 Porthmadog 10, Division 3 North West North Wales
Porthmadog found themselves caught off guard in the early stages, struggling to adapt to the new rules, allowing Pwllheli to capitalize with a well-deserved try courtesy of Huw Hughes. However, Porthmadog showed their resilience, fighting back to level the score at 5-5 with a try by Lewis Evans on the wing as the first half came to a close.
The second half maintained the intensity with both teams evenly matched. Cameron John received a contentious red card for a high tackle, leaving Porthmadog a man down. Nevertheless, they showcased their determination with a brilliant try by Iwan Llywelyn, taking the lead 10-5. Porthmadog relentlessly pounded Pwllheli’s defensive line, but the home side’s resolute defence held strong.
In a dramatic turn of events, Morgan Roberts broke away and scored for Pwllheli, levelling the score at 10-10. However, Porthmadog’s discipline wavered, leading to a pivotal moment that allowed Elis Griffith to score a crucial try and conversion, ultimately clinching the hard-fought contest with a final score of 17-10 in favour of the home side.
This match showcased the tenacity and skill of both teams, making it a thrilling spectacle for rugby fans. Porthmadog welcome Menai Bridge at home next week when they will be playing at their home ground for the first time in over 12 months following damage to the pitch, whilst Pwllheli 2nds head to Rhyl.