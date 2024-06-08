CLWB Rygbi Dolgellau’s junior section gathered for their annual end of season awards night last week.
The event, initially threatened by rain, was thankfully blessed with clear skies just in time for some fun and games.
WRU Hub Officer Eon Williams set up a mini assault course for the players, which added a spirited and competitive edge to the evening.
Cynan Jones emerged victorious, completing the course in the fastest time and earning himself a rugby ball.
All junior players in attendance, from the Under 6s to Under 12s teams, received medals for their participation throughout the season.
Special awards were handed out to recognise individual excellence and contribution to the team:
Under 8s: most determined - Jack; best dodger - Huwi; most improved Yr 3 - Jasper; best thrower - Iestyn; most talented scorer - Idris; best team spirit - Curig; best tagger Yr 3 - Edmund; most improved - Deio; best tagger Yr 2 - Rob; players’ player - Osian
Under 10s: most improved - Aran Hedd; players’ player: Daniel Ellis; coach's player - Evie Phasey
Under 12s: most improved - Max Jones; players’ player - Joseff Horn; forward of the year - Tomos Sharpe; back of the year: Louie Andrews
Under 14s: most improved - Daniel Williams; coach's player - Cai Thomas; players’ player - Cai Thomas. And the whole team as most committed for their sterling efforts during a tough season.
The season had been a stop start affair due to the wet winter, but three of the teams were proud to be wearing new kit. The junior section thanked Owen Environmentals and GLH Scaffolding for sponsoring the Under 8s; Llew Coch and Cefn Maelan Caravan Park for sponsoring the under 10s; Alwena Jones and Jones Solicitors, Popty Dref and Cross Keys for sponsoring the shirts for the under 12s; and Kevin Williams Earthworks for his sponsorship of the junior section as a whole.
A heartfelt thanks was also extended to the dedicated coaches of all junior teams for their unwavering commitment, the youths and U16 players who assisted with coaching and refereeing, and the supportive parents.
This season was testament to the hard work, dedication, and community spirit that define Clwb Rygbi Dolgellau.
If anybody would like to get involved with coaching, refereeing, team management, or first aid, please let them know - many hands make light work!