The season had been a stop start affair due to the wet winter, but three of the teams were proud to be wearing new kit. The junior section thanked Owen Environmentals and GLH Scaffolding for sponsoring the Under 8s; Llew Coch and Cefn Maelan Caravan Park for sponsoring the under 10s; Alwena Jones and Jones Solicitors, Popty Dref and Cross Keys for sponsoring the shirts for the under 12s; and Kevin Williams Earthworks for his sponsorship of the junior section as a whole.