Dolgellau’s troubles continued, with Mold full value for their win on the Marian on Saturday.
Dolgellau 6 Mold 47, Admiral National League 1 North
They were 0-21 ahead after only 12 first half minutes, thanks to tries from wing Sean Hughes with a brace and second row, Reece Le Tissier, all the result of some pretty decent interplay between forwards and backs.
Stand-off, Seth Geary added all three conversions.
Dolgellau enjoyed the upper hand during the second quarter, but all they had to show for their effort were two penalties by skipper, Gwion Jones, and a surging run by second row, Garin Hughes, that so nearly finished in a score. 6-21 at the break.
Mold crossed for four second half tries to scrum half Richard Hopkins, centre Dafydd Pritchard, Reece Le Tissier adding his second, and wing Kane Le Tissier; Geary adding three further conversions to complete the scoring, with Mold out of the relegation zone.
• On a positive note, Dolgellau 2nd XV took to the field for their first match of the season, and a mixture of raw youth and agile veterans ensured a 0-42 win at Welshpo