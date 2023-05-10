Pwllheli did well to raise a side to travel across North Wales to Ruthin on a Bank Holiday weekend but lost 19-15 in a close encounter in the Admiral National League 1 North.
The much changed squad included two Pwllheli Youth players Deio Williams and Elis Griffiths, who were making their senior team debuts.
The match was well contested from the outset with some heavy hits from both teams.
The home side were keen to atone for their recent defeat at Bodegroes and worked hard for their narrow victory.
The Clwyd side took their opportunities well whereas Pwllheli did not always make the most of their opportunities.
The result was always going to be tight and the Llŷn side were leading until the very last move of the game when a delighted Ruthin XV scored the crucial winning try.
Pwllheli were outscored by three tries to two with Pwllheli’s two touchdowns being scored by Deio Jones and Sam Hughes.
The firsts travel away twice this week. On Wednesday, 10 May they travel to Llandudno in their final league match of the season. Then on Saturday May they make the long haul to Meifod for a North Wales Cup Semi Final match against COBRA RFC.
On Friday, Pwllheli Seconds hosted Bethesda Seconds at Bodegroes in a league match. Pwllheli won 22-8 scoring four tries to Bethesda’s single score.