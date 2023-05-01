A final away fixture saw Aberaeron travel to South Pembs to win 33-5 in the Admiral National League 3 West A against a Quins side who are having a difficult season and
Nevertheless on the day they were able to assemble a strong outfit and they were quick out of the block with a try within the first minutes.
However the lead was short lived as Aberaeron quickly gained control and it was credit to the front eight with man of the match Steffan Lewis Dale feeding fellow lock Bleddyn Thomas to gain his second of the campaign.
Rhodri Jenkins added the extras and another try soon followed with hooker Sion Evans claiming the glory.
Minutes from the break another opening came the way of the visitors as wing Iwan Lloyd created a superb opening for his captain Morgan Llewelyn to add the try and Jenkins’ conversion resulted in a 14 point advantage at the break.
Following the oranges, it took well into the second period for Aberaeron to increase the advantage and it was replacement Ollie Sawyer who broke through a weak defence for the bonus point, Jenkins again successful with the boot, and Llewelyn soon completed a fine afternoon with his second success, Jenkins once again on target.
With very little at stake in the league, it is testimony to the strength and belief in the assembled squad , which showed several changes on the day and were a credit to the club.
Three home games remain, the first a tough encounter against a Laugharne outfit, still battling for promotion from West 3 A.