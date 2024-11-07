LLANDOVERY RFC’s record breaking 2023-2024 season is to be celebrated by a new book, written by rugby journalist Huw S Thomas.
Blwyddyn bythgofiadwy - A Chronicle of an Unforgettable Season is a 192-page book that chronicles the fortunes of Llandovery over the course of last season.
In their “annus mirabilis” the Drovers won the WRU National Cup, headed the Indigo Premiership table and won the Indigo Premiership play-off final in beating Newport 14-7.
The keys to that success are woven into the book’s pages – “excellent coaching, fine players, sound tactics, intelligence, adaptability and bravery.”
There is a blow-by-blow account of all 29 games played, 27 of which were won, contributions from Llandovery skipper Jack Jones, coaches and their back up team, committee men and fans but also enthralling articles by TV commentator Phil Steele and British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones.
Steele praises the club as offering the warmest welcome in the UK and Jones talks of his time at Llandovery, when the toughening up process of the Premiership paved the way to high honours.
There are statistics and tables and perceptive pen portraits of the Llandovery squad wherein there are nuggets of intriguing and often amusing facts.
Skipper Jack Jones who missed the play-off final through injury explains his emotions in watching the play off final: “I saw the win over Newport from the touchline but I made every tackle, hit every ruck and maul, won every lineout ball, wound up the opposition, had my usual chat with the referee and nearly got sent off!”
There are also points of contention with Thomas bemoaning the fact that the WRU has ignored the game of 7s and that the Scarlets have shown so little interest in Llandovery’s best players.
The book ends with a section on “Special Events During A Special Season” -a Farmers’ Day, Ladies’ Day, Ad Clad Memorial Rugby Festival Day and Drovers’ Cap Presentation Night, all accompanied by high quality photos taken by Ian Williams.
And what comes through finally is how fortunate the club is, that Risk Management and its director John Herring continue their support by covering production costs, with all proceeds going to the funding of the new 3G pitch.
The book will be on general sale, ready for Christmas and promises to be a great stocking filler for rugby fans.
Copies of the book will soon be available at the Church Bank clubhouse and at local outlets.
Orders are now being taken before the official launch at the club, after the Llandovery v Cardiff Super Rygbi Cymru league game on November 23.
All orders for the book, priced at £20, can be made to club administrator Gina Deering at the Church Bank clubhouse.
Books can also be despatched through the post and this will incur a small P and P charge.