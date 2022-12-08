Whether it be in B for Boxing Day – a heady dose of excitement an delight, O for Opposition and Rivalries - brutal, ill tempered affairs, Q for Queues at the Clubhouse Bar – mischief and merrymaking with shouts of laughter ringing out, or R for Referees – they test our patience and frustrate us at times, but we wouldn’t be able to play without them, rugby men and women will be drawn into conjuring up treasured memories of their own.