BAE Ceredigion Dolphins have announced that Rhidian Harries a’i Ferch Plumbing has sponsored the players' training hoodies.
Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that every player feels like an integral part of the team during training sessions and games.
Based in Pennant, Ceredigion, Rhidian has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting community initiatives, particularly in the realm of sports.
Rhidian himself is deeply rooted in the rugby community, a keen and skillful player for Aberystwyth first team and Athletic and being the brother of Wales International, Sioned Harries.
His dedication to the sport, coupled with his advocacy for women in rugby, makes this sponsorship particularly meaningful.
Thanks to Rhidian, the players' hoodies have become more than just garments; they are symbols of unity and team spirit.
Their contribution has made these essential pieces of attire affordable for every player, fostering a sense of camaraderie and belonging within the team.
As the hub’s teams continue to actively participate in games, they are encouraging people to stay updated by following their social media channels and visiting their website for information on upcoming matches.
The unwavering support of sponsors like Rhidian ensures that the players can continue to thrive both on and off the field. Together, they look forward to achieving great success and fostering a love for rugby among all players