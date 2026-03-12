A MAJOR scheme for an indoor training facility at a Welsh rugby club, whose players “have represented Wales at all levels,” has been given the go-ahead by Ceredigion planners.
In an application recommended for approval at the March 11 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Football Club, of Dol Wiber, Adpar, through agent JMS Planning and Development, sought permission for the erection of a training centre and associated works at the site.
An officer report recommending approval said: “The agent has produced a Planning Statement in support of the application. This states that Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club is a long-established sports club and that it has developed talented rugby players who have represented Wales at all levels
“In addition, the club supports a range of rugby teams for men and women in a range of age groups.
“As such, the proposed development would allow for the club to develop in the future through the provision of new sporting facilities that would be unaffected by the weather or the level of use.
“The development would involve a significant economic investment in the club, both for the benefit of the club and the wider community.”
It went on to say: “The application site would enhance sporting facilities on a site where the applicant, Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club, benefits from the ownership and control of a substantial area of land (approximately 7.3 hectares (18 acres).
“There are also already extensive rugby facilities here, including access roads and car parking areas, rugby pitches, seating areas and flood lighting columns.
“It would not be realistic or feasible to move these to a more central location within or adjoining Adpar or Newcastle Emlyn. The physical geography of these settlements, with multiple transport links, a built urban form and a restrictive topography, limit development opportunities in these settlements.”
Of the design of the 2,660 square metre centre, it said: “The training centre would be a large building in a modern style which would have rendered elevations and cladding, with significant glazing, on the principal (southern) elevation.
“There would be a half timber design feature which would replicate a similar feature on the existing club house.”
It added: “The scale, however, would be offset by the concave shape of the roof and it would be lower than the adjoining club house building. The layout would also limit the visual impact.”
Speaking at the meeting, agent Daniel Lintin said the scheme would be the first indoor training facility of its kind in the county, and would be a significant benefit to the community and a significant economic investment in the area.
Cllr Gareth Lloyd, who moved approval described the scheme as “a substantial benefit not only for Newcastle Emlyn but for the county”.
He was seconded by Cllr Maldwyn Lewis, who pointed out the club supported many community activities, and was used for vaccinations during the pandemic.Members unanimously backed the application.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.