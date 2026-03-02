NEWCASTLE Emlyn booked their place in the semi‑finals of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup with a commanding 8–1 victory over Penparcau on Saturday.
Arky arrived as leaders of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League, boasting the best defensive record in the division with just 12 goals conceded, but they ran into an Emlyn side brimming with confidence and already through to the Ceredigion League Cup final.
With only 13 players available, Penparcau faced an uphill task from the start. They fell behind early when Will Williams struck for the hosts, but hit back quickly as Lee Jones fired in a free‑kick. Emlyn goalkeeper Kieran Brook—recently named the club’s O.C. Davies Player of the Month - got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.
Emlyn responded superbly. On the half‑hour, Osian Thomas restored the lead after fine work from Pete Almond, and the hosts took full control before the break. In‑form forward Sam Brook netted twice in quick succession, with John Seeley and Jethro Smith providing the assists, giving Emlyn a comfortable 4–1 advantage at half‑time.
Thomas added his second on the hour mark, finishing confidently after another incisive move involving Seeley. Charlie Evans then claimed his first goal for the club, tapping in after Ryan Wheatland’s effort was parried. Almond’s third assist of the afternoon set up Williams for his second, before Thomas completed his hat‑trick from the penalty spot.
Talybont also progressed to the last four after edging Borth United 2–1 in a closely contested tie.
Borth struck first through Callum Lewis on the half‑hour, but Talybont responded well. Llion Jenkins levelled on the stroke of half‑time following a superb assist from Michael Fitzpatrick.
With the game finely poised, Simon Watson‑Smith stepped up on the hour to fire home the winner.
