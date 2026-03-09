CRYMYCH returned to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a composed and convincing 4–0 win over Cardigan Town on Saturday, strengthening their position in the title race.
The Tegryn side began brightly and, although Cardigan were missing several first‑team regulars, the visitors initially defended with discipline to keep the hosts at bay.
Crymych’s pressure eventually told on 36 minutes when Ross McDonald broke the deadlock after sharp approach play from Gethin Evans.
Four minutes later the roles reversed, McDonald turning provider for Sam Phillips, whose finish gave Crymych a deserved two‑goal cushion at the interval.
Any hopes of a Cardigan revival faded early in the second half when Evans struck Crymych’s third, again assisted by the influential McDonald.
On the hour, Rhodri George sealed the points with his 17th league goal of the season, linking neatly with Sion Vaughan to move to the top of the scoring charts.
Crymych now sit level on 32 points with Newcastle Emlyn but hold a superior goal difference and two games in hand.
Llanboidy made it three wins in a row with a hard‑earned 2–1 victory at bottom‑placed Pencader United.]
Gethin Scourfield opened the scoring on 36 minutes after clever work from Ethan Ryan, but Pencader showed real character to level through Joe Russetti on 78 minutes. Just as the hosts looked set to claim a rare point, Scourfield struck again late on to join George at the top of the league’s scoring table.
In Division Two, Aberaeron snatched a stoppage‑time winner to beat Ffostrasol Reserves 3–2, mirroring the dramatic finish in August’s reverse fixture.
Aeron started well at Troedyrhiw Park and took the lead on 17 minutes when a Rhys Jones cross was met by Endaf Williams, who calmly slotted past keeper Gary Jones.
Ffostrasol responded quickly through Michael Wilcox, set up by Ryan Moore, before Rhydian Davies restored Aberaeron’s lead just before half‑time after good work from Robin Duffee.
The hosts began the second half strongly and equalised just before the hour when Moore fired into the top corner. Both sides pushed for a winner, but it was Aberaeron who had the final word. A clearance in stoppage time fell to Dafydd Roberts, who unleashed a superb 35‑yard strike to secure all three points.
Elsewhere, Tregaron Turfs Reserves eased to a 4–0 win at Maesglas Reserves thanks to goals from Melfyn Davies, Arwel Jones, Lee Morgan and player‑manager Cardadog Daniel, who praised his side’s resilience in their first season back in Division Two.
In Division Three, Dewi Stars enjoyed a strong afternoon with a 6–2 victory over Crannog Reserves.
A Tomos Lewis brace set the tone before half‑time, and Rhodri Edwards added a third after the break from a Daniel Williams corner.
In‑form Rupert Geddes struck twice to make it 5–0 before Crannog pulled one back through Lewis Chabert. Lewis completed his hat‑trick late on, and although Crannog’s Cameron Evans added a second, the Stars climbed to second ahead of next week’s top‑of‑the‑table clash with Llandysul Reserves.
Llandysul themselves recorded a solid 3–0 win over St Dogmaels Reserves, with goals from Thomas Fayers, Marc Lloyd and Owen Jones.
