Nominate your local rugby club to become a HeART of the Community Champion
Principality Building Society is inviting the public to nominate their local rugby club to be named a HeART of the Community Champion.
During the Autumn Nations Series, Principality Building Society, proud partners of the WRU, is bringing clubs and communities together by awarding unique co-created murals at three rugby clubhouses across Wales, as well as a £5,000 donation. Two have already been chosen by Welsh rugby legends Jamie Roberts and Jasmine Joyce, which were recently unveiled at Rumney RFC and St. Davids RFC. Now it’s the fans turn to nominate the club that plays an important part in their community.
Nominations opened on 23 November and will close on 2 December, when shortly after the top three will be announced. A poll will then be opened to choose the overall winner, who will work with street artist Rmer One to create a mural of their own.
Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society, said: “We’re delighted with the buzz that has been created over the last two weeks after the unveilings at St. Davids and Rumney. At Principality we’re committed to partnering with the WRU to champion and support the amazing work which is done at a grass roots level. HeART of the Community showcases the importance of the rugby clubhouses across Wales and we’re excited to open nominations for fans to share their own special places to receive a mural.”
After unveiling the first mural at his chosen club, Rumney RFC, Jamie Roberts, said: “As the place where I played most of my junior and youth rugby, I have many precious memories at Rumney RFC, and the club will always have a special place in my heart. It’s great to see Principality Building Society celebrating the important role that clubhouses play across the rugby community in Wales with the HeART of the Community project. I’m looking forward to seeing the stories which will be shared with us in the coming weeks as this exciting competition kicks off.”
