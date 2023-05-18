Pwllheli made an early start for the long haul to COBRA for the semi final of the North Wales Cup.
COBRA RFC 5 Pwllheli RFC 30, North Wales Senior Cup, semi-final
The Llŷn side had a much changed squad from that which lost heavily at Llandudno midweek.
Pwllheli had recently narrowly lost the away league fixture against COBRA so they knew they had to prepare well and be at their best for a tough contest.
From the outset it was evident that each side were determined to do their respective club proud.
Set pieces were well matched but in the open Pwllheli had a distinct advantage.
The visitors dominated the first half territorially but despite a number of opportunities stern defence limited the half time score to 17-0 to Pwllheli.
The first half scoring came via tries by scrum half Danial Williams and wing Dei Owen.
Gruffydd ab Ieuan added both conversions plus a penalty.
The second period was an even tighter contest. COBRA fought back strongly and were rewarded with a well taken try to reduce their deficit.
However Ieuan ab Gruffudd’s dominant influence on the game was emphasised as he added a converted try plus two penalty kicks to seal a well earned win.
The match will could stand Pwllheli in good stead as they face Llandudno in what will be a challenging encounter.
The North Wales Cup Final is being played at Nant Conwy Rugby Club on Saturday. Kick off is at 3.15pm.
A 53 seater bus has been booked for the final at Llanrwst.