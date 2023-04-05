Porthmadog 12 Bethesda 2nds 22
Admiral National League 3 North West
On a rainy and windy Friday evening, Bethesda Seconds hosted Porthmadog in a closely contested rugby match, writes Ioan Gwilym.
The poor conditions made it challenging for both teams to play their natural game, but Bethesda adapted better to the conditions and came out on top with a 22-12 victory.
Porthmadog, who were looking to build on a previous win at Rhyl, struggled to gain a foothold in the game as Bethesda dominated the early exchanges.
Despite this, Porthmadog showed their resilience and fought hard to stay in the game.
The home side were up by two unconverted tries to zero before Dylan Elfyn of Porthmadog, who returned to help out on the night, scored in the corner after a beautiful offload mid-play by Rhys Jones.
This gave Porthmadog some much-needed momentum, but Bethesda responded with a quick try of their own in the second half.
Porthmadog continued to push forward, and Caron Jones scored an opportunistic breakaway try to keep the game alive, which Ciron Price converted.
However, Bethesda’s defence held strong, and they sealed the victory with another try towards the end of the game. The final scoreline of 22-12 was a fair reflection of the match, with Bethesda proving to be the stronger side on the day.
Despite the loss, Porthmadog can take heart from being one of the most proactive teams in North Wales in terms of matches played in what will be a chaotic end of the season for sides to fulfil all their fixtures.