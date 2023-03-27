Porthmadog produced a polished performance to earn a deserved bonus point 31-26 win at Rhyl to turn the tide after recent mediocre performances in the Admiral National League 3 North West, writes Ioan Gwilym
Both sides were saddened to hear of the passing of Newtown player Dylan Leach last week and showed their respects with a minute’s silence pre kick off.
Port came sprinting out of the gates from the outset and showed their dominance early.
They were camped in the opposition half but could not quite get the final pass off to cross the whitewash.
That was until stand in fly half Toby Davies linked up beautifully with Manocha Lewis who then passed it out to American sprinter Anthony Quezada who breezed past the Rhyl defence for his first try for the harbourmen.
Port continued to bruise up the Rhyl forwards up front and ex-Port player Tomos Williams who was bought in on a permit from Bro Ffestiniog to reinforce the scrum bulldozed his way through several Rhyl players to score Port’s second. Stand in fly half Toby Davies converted.
Rhyl did get a moment of magic when they managed an overlap and darted back in to score under the posts before half backs Cian Pugh and Toby Davies retaliated to earn a rare bonus point win before half time.
With Rhyl firsts being postponed against Newtown in condolences with Leach’s family the home side were able to bring in quality reinforcements.
Port’s could not sustain the high intensity tempo for the full 80 and Rhyl scored twice around the hour mark to bring the score back to a nerve-wrecking 19-26 for the final quarter and doubts were starting to creep in if Port were going to blow another potential result as they did at the same venue when they were cruising earlier in the season in the National Cup.
This time was different, as veteran Richard Williams sealed the win with a well earned try before Rhyl earned a deserved two losing bonus points with a last play try.
The win sees Port cementing seventh position in the table and will see if another couple of results before the end of the season could see them gain a couple of positions which will be seen as a successful season on their return to the National Leagues.
• Porthmadog junior section gave brave efforts away to strong Bala sides on Sunday morning. It’s fantastic to see developing age grades at Port.