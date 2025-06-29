THE future of Clwb Chwaraeon Madog, a vital part of youth sports in Porthmadog, will be discussed at an important public meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, 16 July, at the club itself.
Hosted jointly by Porthmadog Rugby Club and Porthmadog Juniors Football Club as the current directors and trustees step down from their roles this year, it is vital to ensure a new committee takes on the reigns before Christmas.
This is an important call to action for local families, coaches, and supporters to rally and shape the club’s future direction.
Community involvement is essential and the meeting offers residents an opportunity to share new ideas to ensure that youth sports in the area remain both vibrant and sustainable.
In recent years, Clwb Chwaraeon Madog has hosted both rugby and football activities.
The facilities are already being used by Porthmadog Rugby Club, which competes in WRU Division 3 North West, and by Porthmadog Juniors FC, the grassroots arm of the town’s senior football outfit CPD Porthmadog FC.
Clwb Chwaraeon Madog plays a vital role in community spirit, offering children a healthy, structured outlet and developing lifelong friends and memories through sport.
The club’s facilities are in a desperate need of renovation and upgrading and this is the community’s chance to make their voice heard and show support.
This is an opportunity to get involved and share new ideas for a successful and sustainable future for the sports club.
Whether it's governance, fundraising, business ventures, coaching, or community engagement, the meeting is a chance to ensure the club survives and thrives.
