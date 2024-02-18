IN a gritty Division 3 North Wales Cup clash, Porthmadog faced Menai Bridge amidst challenging weather conditions of heavy wind and rain.

Porthmadog 5 Menai Bridge 13, Division 3 North Wales Cup

The match proved fiercely competitive, with neither side establishing clear dominance.

Despite Porthmadog’s bright start, the first half concluded with Menai Bridge holding a narrow 3-0 lead, courtesy of a penalty slotted by Patrick Roberts.

As the rain persisted into the second half, both teams struggled to find their footing.

Menai Bridge extended their lead with another penalty then a try from Dan Hughes, converted by Roberts again.

Porthmadog, however, showed resilience as Jordan Davies marked his club debut with a try, bringing them back into contention with 20 minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for Porthmadog, they couldn’t capitalise further, and Menai Bridge held on for a hard-fought victory.

The match showcased the determination of both teams in adverse conditions, leaving the tie in the balance until the final whistle.