CLWB Rygbi Porthmadog have made an appeal to clubs or schools that have a spare set of rugby posts that they are willing to give/sell to get in touch.
Port returned to league action last season and secured a highly commendable top-half-of-the-table finish, a feat made even more impressive considering they played all their games away from home, due to the condition of their pitch.
As a consequence they are moving the pitch to a different area in the club’s fields.
• Port’ pre-season training starts on 25 July at Clwb Chwaraeon Madog.