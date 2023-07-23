CLWB Rygbi Porthmadog have been donated a set of posts in time for the new season.
The club issued an appeal last month to clubs or schools that have a spare set of rugby posts that they are willing to give/sell.
Porthmadog were not able to play home games last season because of the condition of their pitch.
As a consequence they are moving the pitch to a different area in the club’s fields.
And they now have new posts to install thanks to Alun Pritchard and RGC.
The were kindly transported to Porthmadog by Mike and Dan Glanaber Transport.