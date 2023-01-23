St Davids 8 Aberaeron 10
Admiral National League 3 West A
A game of attrition is often attributed to sporting events, but this was particularly accurate to the challenge presented to Aberaeron this afternoon in the deepest reaches of Pembrokeshire.
A swirling wind and dubious officiating resulted in a tricky afternoon, despite a positive attitude from both sides in their approach.
The recent, and welcome resurgence of St Davids as a force within the league was more than apparent, as from the off, a home side, bolstered by the inclusion of three Narberth based players on permit, provided a stiff defence on the Aberaeron attack whom were set up to play an expansive game.
As it was, the home side were three points to the good at the half. Aberaeron’s only contribution coming via centre Geth Jenkins, whom finished off a flowing backs move midway through the half.
This was only to be out done by the home side landing a penalty and close range try close to the half-time whistle, ending with a 8-5 scoreline at the half in favour of the home side.
Following the oranges a re-arrangement of the visiting side saw several forages into home territory repelled with more than one decision causing some scratching of the heads from the onlookers as the official denied potential scores for the visitors.
Both sides looked to be cancelling each other out, as the majority of play was occurring between both 22s, with Rhodri Jenkins’ missed penalty being the sole concrete scoring opportunity during the second half hour.
The winning try came around five minutes before the end though, as a sweeping move, with two quick and long passes along the backline freed centre Gethin Jenkins with a chance to secure the winning points, and his second try, much to the relief of the travelling support.
Despite an onslaught from the home forwards during the final few minutes, the visitors managed to keep the home side at bay, securing a precious away win.
A tricky day, but a win on the road for Aberaeron which keeps pressure on the league leaders.
The next game sees Aberaeron face Laugharne RFC in another must-win game at home on 28 January.