THE Drovers got to the final of the Aberaeron 7s but lost out to the defending champions Preseli Babas 26-5, writes Huw S Thomas.
In a repeat of the 2023 final, the experience of the Preseli boys proved decisive to claim the £500 prize money.
The Drovers - many of whom were still teenagers - played some fine rugby to get to the final but the sevens know how of the Preseli boys proved too much.
The Crymych based set up had already won the Teifi and Heart of Wales tournaments this summer and their cohesion and physicality trumped Llandovery’s youthful exuberance.
A brace of tries from Ned Bennett and one apiece from Gruff Tough and Daf Waters plus conversions by Ifan Phillips and Trough (2) took them to the title, Llandovery’s only score a late Sam Potter touchdown.
It ended a remarkable day for the Ammanford 19-year-old who scored in every pool and knockout stage but still ended up on the losing side.
Watched on by father and Llandovery coach Gareth, young Sam scored seven tries and 12 conversions – 59 points - to prove himself the team’s most influential player.
Bolstered by the presence in the squad of two first team players in skipper Jordan Evans and Lewis Ellis-Jones, the young Drovers had looked very impressive in their first two games in Pool A.
They swept aside New Quay Yacht Club 36-0 and Aberaeron 40-0, scoring 12 tries, six in each game, without conceding a single point.
The Potter brothers, Sam and Noah made their mark in dashing style with Sam notching 24 points with two tries and seven conversions in the two games and younger brother Noah grabbing a brace of tries against the host club.
Against New Quay Yacht Club there were two tries apiece for Harri Gwyn Jones and Sam Potter, others from Harri Morgan and Morgan Meaclem.
Meaclem - Llandovery’s new signing from Merthyr - got the first try and conversion against Aberaeron with Noah Potter (2), Harri Gwyn Jones, skipper Jordan Evans and Daf Hywel crossing for the others.
A 29-7 win over invitation side 24 Crew took the Drovers comfortably into the semi final after Sam Potter had chipped in with two tries and two conversions to add to efforts from Lewis Ellis-Jones, Evans and Hywel.
They faced the Carmarthen Warriors who finished runners up in Pool B after losing 33-14 to the defending champions Preseli Babas, made up largely of the Old Boys of Ysgol Preseli, Crymych.
The Warriors could only muster one try, through Harry Fuller as they went down 31-5 to tries from Sam Potter (2), Gwyn Jones , Meaclem and Ellis-Jones.
The Babas, under skipper Jordan Coxley, beat 24 Crew in the other semi final to set up the clash between the two most fluent teams in the competition.
Their power and pace got them racing clear 26-0 before Sam Potter got the satisfaction of ending the tournament with his seventh try of the day. Final: Llandovery 5 Preseli Babas 26 .
Llandovery squad: Jordan Evans (capt), Lewis Ellis-Jones, Finn Thomas, Harri Morgan, Leo Davies, Morgan Meaclem, Sam Potter, Harri Gwyn Jones, Dafydd Howell, Noah Potter.
Cup Semi Final Scores: Llandovery 31 Warriors 5; Preseli Babas 24 24 Crew 7. Final: Preseli Babas 26 Llandovery 5.
Plate Final: 48 Crew 22 New Quay Yacht Club 5
Ladies Final: Carmarthen Warriors 26 Lampeter 0
Players of the tournament: Ladies - Darcy Thomas (Carmarthen Warriors / Burry Port); Men - Ned Bennet, Preseli Babas