Llangadog 17 Aberaeron 38
Admiral National League 3 West
THE runner up spot and promotion remains in Aberaeron's own hands as they claimed a bonus point win at Llangadog, writes Parry Evans.
Having overseen a comfortable success in the earlier encounter, the squad were confident of completing the double, but for the first quarter they found the hosts a tough nut to crack.
Whilst been outfought up front the home side's defence held firm until Dafydd Llewelyn, voted man of the match, broke the stalemate allowing Rhodri Jenkins to add the conversion.
Minutes from the interval, prop Ceri Davies, enjoying a stellar campaign, added another try to his collection, Jenkins again with the extras for a comfortable 14-point advantage.
Hopes were raised in the home ranks with a penalty after the restart, but they then succumbed to a purple patch from the visitors’ backline with three converted tries.
Centre Gethin Jenkins celebrated his return after an enforced absence with a typical score, soon followed by a brace from captain Morgan Llewelyn to soothe any nerves with the all important bonus point in the bag.
A penalty further extended the lead but Llangadog did raise their game in the closing minutes to reduce the deficit with two converted tries.
With another bonus point win required away at Cefneithin next up, it promises to be an exciting end of season with all to play for.
There was also plenty of rugby at Parc Drefach on Friday night as the second string Gwylanod entertained Aberteifi.
It certainly showed the strength in depth within the the club as the hosts ran out winners by 74 -0.
There were tries galore, mostly amongst the backs with Mathew Harries being awarded man of the match.
A special mention to young referee Ifan Morris from Aberystwyth who officiated well, allowing the game to flow for an entertaining evening.