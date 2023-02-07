With so many postponements and delays Pwllheli arranged this North Wales Division One Cup fixture to give their players more game time.
With the Wales vs Ireland Six Nations match on in Cardiff, no fewer than 10 senior stalwarts were not available.
Nonetheless the club travelled to Denbigh with a full squad.
The international match meant an early start by coach from the club and Denbigh agreed to an early kick-off. The commitment of the players is much appreciated.
The match was a hard, physical contest from the outset with the home side giving their all.
Pwllheli had to dig deep and their mixture of older players and a strong element of less experienced youngsters did well to come away with a positive result.
Pwllheli had the edge in open play and forwards and backs combined well.
Pwllheli managed to score eight tries through a pair by scrum half Danial Williams, two by wing Dei Owen and one each from Myfyr Parri, Ilan Jones, Sam Hughes and captain Harri Roberts. Fly half Now Williams added six conversions.
The reward for the win is a yet-to-be-arranged home fixture against Nant Conwy.
Pwllheli’s Seconds and Youths had no fixture as the opening Six Nations weekend took precedent in the rugby world.
The First XV next play on 18 February 18 when they have an away league fixture at Bethesda.
Their next scheduled home league match is not until April.
Details of rearranged matches will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.