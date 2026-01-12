PWLLHELI produced one of their most convincing performances of the season as new signing Cian Pritchard marked his debut in style with a superb hat‑trick in a 6–1 victory at next‑to‑bottom Penmaenmawr Phoenix.
Recently recruited from Penrhyndeudraeth, Pritchard’s firepower already looks a major boost for a side aiming to climb away from the lower reaches of the Ardal North West table.
Pwllheli made the perfect start when Josua Jones opened the scoring on 15 minutes, and their momentum continued almost immediately as 17‑year‑old Hari Lambe doubled the lead. Pritchard then struck his first goal for the club shortly before half-time to put the visitors firmly in control.
Penmaenmawr briefly threatened a revival early in the second half when Harley Crossfield pulled one back, but the setback only sharpened Pwllheli’s attacking intent.
Their pressure told as Pritchard netted twice in nine minutes to complete his hat‑trick before Lambe rounded off a dominant team display with his second late on.
Elsewhere, Bangor extended their lead at the top to three points—still with a game in hand—after a 2–0 win over Llangefni on Friday night, while second‑placed Porthmadog were held to a 2–2 draw the following day.
League top‑scorer Osian Hughes grabbed his 13th of the season to earn Bethesda a 1–1 draw at Llanrwst, cancelling out an early own goal by Steffan Davies.
Third‑placed Llay Welfare preserved their long unbeaten league run but needed a 78th‑minute equaliser from David MacIntyre to secure a point against Felinheli, who had led through Byron Davies.
Trearddur Bay made it seven wins in eight with a 4–2 victory over Mynydd Isa. Goals from Scott Davies, Les Davies, and a late double from Sebastian Samuel sealed the points despite replies from Liam Armstrong and Cayden Hazeldine.
Comments
