Saturday, 17 January
Lock Stock Ardal North East: Bow Street v Llanuwchllyn; Builth Wells v Penycae; Cefn Albion v Radnor Valley; Dolgellau Athletic v Corwen; Kerry v Lex XI; Knighton Town v Llandrindod Wells; Llangollen Town v Llanfair United; Rhos Aelwyd v Llanrhaeadr
Lock Stock Ardal North West: Bangor 1876 v Llay Welfare; Bethesda Athletic v Penmaenmawr Phoenix; Mynydd Isa v Llannefydd; Porthmadog v Trearddur Bay; Prestatyn Town v Llangefni Town; Pwllheli v Llanrwst United; St Asaph City v NFA FC; Y Felinheli v Connahs Quay Town
FAW National Reserve League North: Buckley Town Reserves v Mynydd Isa; Llanrwst Utd Reserves v Bala Town
Costcutter Ceredigion League, Division One: Crannog v Newcastle Emlyn; Crymych v Felinfach; Llandysul v Maesglas; St Dogmaels v Llanboidy. Division Two: Aberporth v Llechryd Reserves; Felinfach Reserves v Lampeter Reserves; Maesglas Reserves v Bargod Rangers. Division Three: Cardigan Reserves v Pencader United Res; Llanboidy Reserves v Felinfach III
Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup: Llechryd v Cardigan Town; Pencader United v New Quay
Costcutter Ceredigion League South Cards Cup: Dewi Stars v Aberaeron; Tregaron Turfs Res v Crannog Reserves
Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies: Corris United v Borth United
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Ceidwaid Aberystwyth v Llanilar Reserves; Talybont v Padarn United
North Wales Coast West Premier: Blaenau Ffestiniog v Llanrug United; Gwalchmai v CPD Boded; Llanberis v Cemaes Bay; Llanerchymedd v Llanystumdwy; Nefyn United v Penrhyndeudraeth
North Wales Coast West Division One: Aberffraw v Caernarfon Borough; Bethesda Rovers v Holyhead Town; Gaerwen v Amlwch Town; Llanfairpwll v Mountain Rangers; Llangoed & District v Pentraeth
MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Berriew v Dolgellau Reserves; Caersws Development v Ffostrasol; Dyffryn Banw v Llanilar; Forden United v Tywyn Bryncrug; Four Crosses v Tregaron Turfs; Llanidloes Town v Lampeter Town; Llansantffraid v Bow Street Reserves; Waterloo Rovers v Welshpool Town
MMP Central Wales League North: Abermule v Bishops Castle Town; Llanfyllin Town v Barmouth & Dyffryn; Montgomery Town v Carno
MMP Central Wales League South: Machynlleth v Bont; Penrhyncoch Reserves v Rhayader Town
Sunday, 18 January
Genero Adran Premier: Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff City; Barry Town United v Wrexham; Briton Ferry Llansawel v Swansea City; Pontypridd United v The New Saints
Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League: Bont Ladies v Aberystwyth Town Women Development
