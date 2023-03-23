Pwllheli RFC 22 Caernarfon RFC 5
Admiral National League 1 North
The rescheduled fixture attracted a good crowd on a damp and cold Friday evening at Parc Bodegroes with both teams well supported.
This local derby invariably produces a committed contest from both sides and this match was no exception.
In a game that was regularly punctuated by the whistle the players, visitors and the home XV gave their all.
The Pwllheli pack had the edge with their second row Huw Williams enjoying a dominant performance.
The set piece was well structured and held its own against the heavier opposition. Though the Llŷn side were missing several key backs they more than held their own and were unlucky not to have scored on several occasions.
After the earlier heavy rainfall the pitch cut up from the outset and it is to the credit of both teams that standards were maintained throughout the eighty minutes.
Pwllheli scored four tries to earn themselves a bonus point with Caernarfon crossing the whitewash on one occasion.
Pwllheli’s try scorers were a brace from captain and flanker Harri Roberts with busy scrum half Danial Williams also scoring twice. John Pugh added the one conversion.
Pwllheli play Dolgellau away in a Division 1 North League match on Friday with a 7.30pm kick off.