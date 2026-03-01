PWLLHELI’S steady rise up the Lock Stock Ardal North West table continued as they collected another valuable three points, extending an impressive run of three wins from their last four league outings. The Rec side now sit six points clear of the relegation zone, their latest victory coming against third‑placed NFA on Saturday.
Cian Pritchard broke the deadlock in first‑half stoppage time, finishing well after excellent build‑up play from Josua Jones. Although Oliver Hansen levelled for the visitors on 71 minutes, Pwllheli responded superbly and finished the stronger side.
Recent signing Deio Williams, an 18‑year‑old forward brought in from Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs, restored the home side’s lead just five minutes after the equaliser. The points were sealed late on when Hari Lambe struck Pwllheli’s third, with Jones providing his second assist of the afternoon.
The win reflects Pwllheli’s growing confidence and momentum as they continue to pull away from danger. They will look to build on this form when they travel to face Connah’s Quay Town on Saturday.
Other results: Mynydd Isa 1–2 Prestatyn Town; Connah’s Quay Town 2–3 Llanrwst United; Llay Welfare 1–4 Bethesda Athletic.
