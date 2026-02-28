Caernarfon Town 3 Colwyn Bay 0
JD Cymru Premier – Championship Conference
CAERNARFON Town earned a valuable three points on Friday night, defeating Colwyn Bay 3–0 at the Go Goodwins Stadium to climb above their visitors into fourth place.
Colwyn Bay created the first opening when Louis Robles sent Jordan Davies down the left, his effort tipped over by Connor Roberts.
Darren Thomas then tested Alex Brown, but the Seagulls continued to threaten, with Ethan Roberts firing over from a good position.
Ryan Astles headed narrowly off target and Aeron Edwards dragged a shot wide before Caernarfon struck. Brad Young finished from close range midway through the half after excellent work from Rio Owen, and the hosts ended the half strongly, Young almost adding a second after linking up again with Owen.
Bay thought they had levelled early in the second half when Robles found the net, but the flag denied him. Caernarfon responded with pressure of their own, Sion Bradley twice going close before Daniel Gosset had a goal ruled out for offside.
Young eventually doubled the lead on 68 minutes, spinning sharply before finishing well for his second of the night. Gosset sealed the win 10 minutes from time, firing home after Paulo Mendes’ initial effort had been blocked.
Manager Richard Davies was pleased with the performance. “We needed that — we hadn’t won in the second phase,” he said. “We performed well away at Penybont and Connah’s Quay but let ourselves down here against Barry. TNS is always difficult, but we were good again there, so it was important to get the three points. I thought we were good value for it.”
He added: “We started on the front foot and dictated the play with good movement. We could have been further ahead at the break. They had a spell early in the second half, but once we settled, we played well and were worthy winners.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.