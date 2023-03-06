Porthmadog returned to action during the Six Nations break with a league match against Pwllheli Seconds.
Similar to the Welsh national team, the Harbourmen are finding it difficult to swing some momentum back in their favour at the moment following a couple of promising displays in January.
The first half was quite a cagey affair with both teams trying to feel each other out.
Pwllheli were probably the slightly better team and went into the break 0-8 ahead thanks to a try by Harri Roberts and penalty from Ilan Jones while Porthmadog were down a player for repeated infringements.
Port had a second half to forget and were second to nearly every breakdown which cost them dearly.
During this period the visiting team scored three further tries– through Gareth Roberts, Eban Pari and Ilan Jones, whilst Jones also converted all three.
On a promising note for Porthmadog however, it was great to see veteran Gethin John Jones making his first full return for the first time in six years!
Pwllheli Seconds next face Rhyl Seconds at home at 7.30pm on Friday.
And Rhyl are also Porthmadog’s next opponents, but not until Saturday, 25 March when Port will travel east.
In the other game in the division, Llangefni Seconds were defeated 20-32 by Menai Bridge.