Local rivals Porthmadog and Pwllheli 2nds met in an eagerly anticipated cup match to see who would earn themselves a spot in the next round and a possible trip down south.
Porthmadog 19 Pwllheli 2nds 36, Division 5 National Cup
Porthmadog were making a return to playing back at their hometown for the first time in 14 months after numerous problems with their pitch during that time.
It was the home side that started the strongest out of the two but it was Pwllheli who struck first with a try against the run of play before Alex Evans scored the first for Port to make it 7-5.
The teams were deadlocked for a long period of play before Pwllheli struck twice, with a killer interception try on the cusp of half time by Llyr Bere whilst Porthmadog were pushing to come back even for the break. 7-19 to Pwllheli at the interval.
Pwllheli came out of the blocks the much more aggressive side in the second half, and Porthmadog could not cope with the tempo as the match progressed.
Pwll bought the score up to 7-33 before a couple of tries to Port with about 15 minutes to go by Ashley Williams and captain Caron Jones.
Port were still 12 behind and any thought of a miraculous comeback was done after a penalty kick to take it beyond three scores.