RGC teams up with adventure centre to help players’ development
SUPPORT from an adventure centre is helping a new generation of rugby players reach for the stars – including a talented young forward from Dolgellau.
Adventure Parc Snowdonia has signed an agreement to sponsor Rygbi Gogledd Cymru which was set up to fast-track the region’s brightest rugby talents.
As part of the arrangement, players are able to enjoy the facilities at the complex in Dolgarrog – including riding the waves in the UK’s first inland surfing lagoon.
The club attracts players from across north and mid Wales.
The aim is for senior RGC players to make it all the way to the Wales international team.
Nearly 40 members the under-16 squad took a break from training at their base at Parc Eirias for a fun-packed afternoon at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, tackling the Ninja assault course and having a go at surfing.
Among them was second-row forward Ifan Lloyd Davies. The 15-year-old Ysgol y Gader pupil in Dolgellau is a graduate of the town’s rugby club.
Ifan said: “Joining RGC is a great opportunity.
“Having Adventure Parc Snowdonia on our doorstep is great. I love it here. We’re all enjoying it and it’s helping us bond as a squad.”
Adventure Parc Snowdonia managing director Andy Ainscough said: “We were delighted to welcome RGC’s under-16 squad here today for an afternoon of fun and team building.
“Like RGC, we are an extremely community focused organisation, with a similar ethos and complementary goals.
“There are some exciting young players in the under-16 set-up and we’re hoping that one or more of them can follow Sam Wainwright’s example and fly the flag for north Wales on the international stage.”
