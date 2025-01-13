Aberaeron 24 Llandeilo 5
Admiral National League 3 West
RUGBY returned to Parc Drefach on Saturday following a period of eight weeks inactivity with a return encounter against Llandeilo, writes Parry Evans.
The Seagulls won the away fixture at Lon Rhys, but they knew they were in for another difficult encounter.
The final scoreline may show a comfortable win, but in reality the visitors will be aggrieved to return home pointless.
For much of the game they matched the hosts and only solid defence prevented turning their pressure into points.
Aberaeron had got off to the perfect start with early pressure resulting in a close range try from Will James.
They continued to press but they suffered a setback with a serious injury to prop and coach Ryan Williams and this disrupted the momentum allowing the visitors to gain parity.
They were rewarded with an unconverted try, and it took an exceptional reply for Aberaeron to regain the lead.
A hopeful punt to the corner was gathered by Steffan D J Jones, and despite being close to the touchline, a spectacular overhead pass found captain Morgan Llewelyn to gather and cross for a try.
With Rhodri Jenkins converting Aberaeron led 12-5.
Llandeilo continued to press and were desperately unlucky not to register, when their scrum half created an opening but inexplicably crossed the dead ball line.
Play was evenly balanced after the restart with the visitors threatening a surprise result, only for the hosts to register their third try, with Dafydd Llewelym benefiting from a created overlap.
The home defence was subjected to renewed pressure in the closing stages but an intelligent interception by Steffan Rees added the fourth try and the important bonus point with the outside half showing a clean pair of heels from half way.
Next up another toughie with Haverfordwest the visitors next Saturday.