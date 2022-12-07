The first ever organised game of rugby in Wales between St David’s College, Lampeter and Llandovery College has been commemorated in the very village where the clash took place 156 years ago, writes Huw S Thomas.
A game between Trinity St David’s College, Lampeter Past and Present and a Llandovery College XV on Friday, 2 December ended up an honourable draw, both sides scoring four tries but unable to convert these into a goal after hectic, somewhat frenetic and unstructured play, commensurate with the early days of the game.
As part of celebrations to mark the bicentenary of the laying of the foundation stone of St David’s College, Lampeter in 1822 and Llandovery College’s 175 years of existence, the day was a roaring success.
In the presence of S4C cameras and watched by almost all the inhabitants of the village – many in Victorian costumes – plus old boys from both colleges, neither side could score the vital kick at goal which was the way of deciding winners in the early history of the game.
A try in 1866 only meant the chance or “try” to kick a goal and was just part of the process leading up to the kick at goal.
An impromptu pre-match rendering of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau by spectators seemed particularly appropriate on the anniversary of the adoption of the tune as Wales’ national anthem in 1866, the very same year as the rugby game in Caio.
Rhodri Gomer Davies, an ex-pupil of both Lampeter CS and Llandovery College, was a roving reporter around the field, interviewing the characters and personalities involved in the match organisation.
Ieuan Davies, who attended both Llandovery College and Trinity St David’s, took the main honours as being the inspiration and organiser of the event and led out the Lampeter Alumni on the field of play that was Glanrannel.
There were warm words of praise for the day and occasion, too, from Randolph Thomas, chair of Council, UWTSD Alumni, Llandovery College Warden Dominic Findlay, and Caio luminary Lyn Richards.
The game finished with the re-enactment of what was reputed to have happened in 1866 when local youths interrupted the game by running away with the ball to the bewilderment and anger of the rugby footballers. It ended a joyous celebration of the very first organised game of rugby in Wales on the very field in Caio where the two colleges first engaged in battle.