A YOUNG Lampeter rugby player is looking forward to the next stage of her fledgling rugby career.
11-year-old Manon Gruffudd’s mixed team journey is over at Lampeter but it's not the end as she now moves over to the club's girls hub, The Teifi Timberwolves, where she will continue her rugby journey.
Manon started playing for Lampeter RFC at the age of six but she has now laced up her boots and wore the Lampeter crest for the last time as a mini and junior player.
She had been a standout player for her age group’s mixed team, using her speed and power week in week out to become a mainstay in her team.
Manon will be greatly missed by her fellow teammates and the coaches but she isn't going far as now she moves over to the Teifi Timberwolves to develop her skills further
The club posted on Facebook: “Good Luck Manon, we hope to see you again in a few years time, when you return as a Ladies Player.
“We'll look forward to you playing in that special red shirt one day!”