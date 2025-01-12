Aberystwyth 34 Tenby 20
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Tenby RFC 34 – 20 in their Admiral National League 1 West top of the table home match, a stunning bonus point win scoring four tries, writes Graham Harris.
Aber were deserved winners with a determined, gritty and feisty performance, especially in the second half of the game. The whole squad put in a superb team effort.
On a cold, overcast day in Aberystwyth, the match was played on Vicarage Fields, due to a frozen Cae Plascrug pitch, in front of a large vociferous crowd.
An early penalty kick allowed Tenby’s Lloyd Thomas to put the visitors on the scoreboard.
Aber were soon on the attack and breaks by their backs put play in the visitors’ red zone.
Aber’s scrum was solid, and good work in several rucks put concerted pressure on Tenby’s try line and Aber were awarded a penalty try.
On the restart, Tenby kicked penalties for territory and were soon scrummaging on Aber’s try line.
A move by the visitors’ backs allowed full back Gwion Jones to score a converted try.
Aber were soon back on level terms with Dylan Benjamin converting a penalty kick from 40 metres out.
Both sides were evenly matched and play was closely contested in midfield.
Eventually Tenby won the territorial battle and a defensive clearance kick by Aber was returned by Tenby’s three-quarters, Gwion Jones scoring a converted try. Half time score: Aberystwyth 10 Tenby 17.
The start of the second half saw Aber down to 14 players due to a yellow card.
Tenby pressed hard but Aber’s defence held firm, and the visitor’s had to settle for three points from a penalty.
Aber’s scrum was performing very well, and a break by scrum half Charles Thomas carried play close to Tenby’s try line.
Good ruck work by Aber’s forwards saw club stalwart Llewelyn Evans cross for a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber’s lineouts were working well, and they also started to win possession from the visitors’ lineouts.
Tenby were playing deep in their own territory, and aggressive Aber work in rucks resulted in the ball held up over the try line.
More Aber pressure came from the goal line drop out, and several Aber penalties were tapped and resulted in a yellow card for Tenby.
From a penalty scrum, Aber number 8 Lee Evans crossed for a try converted by Benjamin.
The Tenby kick off was fielded and returned well by Aber, and a penalty was converted into points by Aber’s Benjamin.
Aber were finishing the stronger side and thwarting Tenby’s attacks in midfield. Interceptions by the home side, good handling by forwards and backs, and play was back in Tenby’s 22 metres.
Aber applied concerted pressure in rucks and from a Tenby clearance kick excellent handling by Aber backs resulted in centre Jac Jones scoring a try converted by Benjamin. Bonus point secured.
A breath-taking finish to an exciting match to which both sides contributed.
Aber man of the match was Ben Lloyd Jones.
The whole squad put in a determined and committed performance with both experienced and younger players contributing to an exhilarating display of open rugby.