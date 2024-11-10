Aberystwyth RFC 31 Pontarddulais RFC 28
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH beat Pontarddulais 31-28 in a stunning and pulsating comeback win at Cae Plascrug in their Admiral National League 1 West match, scoring five tries.
On a calm, dry, overcast day, the home side started the game poorly, with several defensive errors allowing Pontarddulais to score two quick tries through forwards Jacob Miles and Louie Walters, both converted by Iestyn Scott.
The visitors had a larger pack, and Aber struggled to contain their forwards in the loose with poor tackling technique.
Aber’s scrum was performing well, but only halting play resulted from more possession.
Pontarddulais were soon exerting pressure deep in Aber’s 22 metres and flanker Ethan Miles scored another converted try.
Aber attempted to play flowing open rugby, but handling errors allowed the visitors to push play up the field, and a missed tackle saw Pontarddulais’ full back Lewis Edwards score a converted try.
The visitors had a try bonus point and Aber were 28 points down.
Aber now started to strongly contest in the rucks and open play, with backs Harri Gwynn Jones and Jac Jones linking well and releasing Carwyn Evans to burst through from 30 metres out to score a try that he also converted.
Aber gained confidence from this move by their backs and were soon on the attack with good scrummaging, keeping play on the visitor’s try line. Quick ruck ball released Aber’s winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to score an unconverted try in the corner before the break.
Aber were now running ball through both forwards and backs whenever possible and gaining quick possession from rucks.
Aber’s momentum was disrupted by several stoppages due to injuries to the visiting side, who were tiring.
The home side were returning kicks well with breaks by their backs releasing Jac Jones who offloaded to winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to score a second try, racing in from halfway, converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Aber were back in the game. Good poaching by Aber forwards in rucks saw backs Jac Jones, Dafydd Llyr Hywel and Tommy Sandford combine in a flowing move that put Lee Evans in to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Two points in it, and Aber were pressing hard.
A blind side move from an Aber scrum 25 metres out allowed Paul Stubbs to break and, with a superb offload, put Dylan Benjamin over for an unconverted try.
Pontarddulais were stung into late action, but Aber defended their try line well repulsing mauls and rucks.
Another fighting comeback by a young ‘never-say-die’ Aber side, preventing the visitors scoring any second half points.
A pulsating match with some truly memorable Aber tries, with Harri Gwynn Jones man of the match.