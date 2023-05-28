After becoming champions of Carmarthenshire at the end of April, Newcastle Emlyn's Under 13 team have won the Scarlets Cup.
They beat Aberystwyth 36-20 at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli on Sunday, 14 May with tries by Abel Rees, Bobby Thomas (2,) Gwilym Williams (2), Elis Evans with three converted by Gwilym Williams.
In another exciting game, Emlyn showed their talents once again by scoring six tries to four against the Pembrokeshire / Ceredigion under 13 champions, Aberystwyth.
Both teams had the privilege of playing at Scarlets Park as they had won their counties' cups, the Carmarthenshire Cup (Emlyn) and the Pembrokeshire / Ceredigion Cup (Aber) recently.
So, this was an opportunity to become Scarlets regional champions and Emlyn's parents, families, supporters and players travelled together from Dôl Wiber full of excitement.
At the beginning of April, Emlyn had travelled to Plascrug Fields and won the game against Aberystwyth 46-10.
On that day, Bobby Thomas, in particular, created big problems for Aber in midfield. Therefore, the Emlyn squad felt confident when they arrived in Llanelli.
But in a final, you can never take anything for granted and the Aberystwyth team challenged Emlyn tirelessly until the end of the game.
Aberystwyth scored four high quality tries and the game was much closer than what the scoreboard showed.
The Emlyn forwards had a tough game with Aberystwyth's hooker carrying the ball time and time again and the scrum-half causing many problems for Emlyn's defence with his sidestepping and threatening runs.
But the Emlyn backs scored several special tries through the powerful running of the centre, Bobby Thomas and the captain, Abel Rees, as well as the ball and kicking skills of Gwilym Williams, who once again took the lead from his fly-half position.
Gwilym Williams had another excellent game, following his solid performance against Llandovery in the Carmarthenshire Cup final, with two tries - the second following a skilful kick to beat the defence.
Despite the high level of attacking play from the backs, Emlyn's forwards did not want to let the backs claim all the points and hooker, Elis Evans, got five points following a driving maul on Aberystwyth’s twenty-two metre line.
Lock, Liam Biggs claimed the ball in the line, the Emlyn forwards formed a maul around him and then drove towards the Aberystwyth line.
Evans grounded after his pack drove Aber's pack back almost 20 metres.
Blindside flanker, Khaylum White, carried the ball several times after receiving short passes from scrum half, Osian Williams and then Seth James in the second half.
his tactic drew several defenders to him in order to stop him - and as a result created the space for the backs to attack.
But the try of the day was a team try, with Abel Rees finishing off a move after good work from Emlyn's pack on the left wing.
The ball was spread nicely through the hands of Gwilym Williams, Bobby Thomas, Gwion Davies, before reaching the full back, Rees 25 meters from the try line, who ran outside the winger before grounding the ball under the posts.
The final score was 36-20 and it was the end of another great season for the Emlyn Under 13 squad.
During the season, the squad has continued to improve constantly, with the coaching team emphasising the enjoyment and camaraderie of rugby rather than winning.
Having said that, the team have only lost two games throughout the season and won two cups!
CNE Under 13: Abel Rees (captain); Liam Bowen, Gwion Davies, Bobby Thomas, Gruff Dafis, Gwilym Williams, Osian Williams, Iestyn Evans, Elis Evans, Llew Thomas, Liam Biggs, Dion Morris-Dyer, Khaylum White, Evan Jenkins, Cynan Iago. Subs: Seth James, Gruff Williams, Gwion Jones-Howells, Charlie Harrison, Sion Evans, Llion Jones, Jack Rees-Pool. Coaches: Gareth Williams, Gethin Davies, Matt Adams, Chris Watson Team manager: Owen Jones-Howells