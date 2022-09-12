Team effort guides Aberystwyth Youth to impressive win against Crymych
More and better to come from Aberystwyth with accurate handling in attack improving
Aberystwyth Youth 36 Crymych Youth 12
All senior rugby matches in Wales were postponed on Saturday but youth and junior rugby was allowed to continue. It was therefore left to the Aberystwyth’s Youth XV to carry the flag for the club, taking on their old rivals from north Pembrokeshire. In the same fixture a year ago, Aber were hammered at home by 50 points to nil. When these two sides last met at Plascrug back in April, it took a converted try in the dying seconds before Aber’s Youth team secured a win. This time, Aber won more convincingly.
On a dry, sunny day Crymych kicked off with a stiff breeze at their backs. The hosts were unable to field two experienced props so scrums were uncontested. Possession was evenly shared and both sides varied their attacking tactics to test the opposition defences. Aber were first to score when No 8 Owen Jones picked up from the base of an attacking scrum 22 metres out and ran powerfully , breaking tackles on his way for a fine try. Outside half Euros Lloyd kicked the conversion and Aber were 7 – 0 ahead after 20 minutes. Lloyd took the score to 10 – 0 when he added a penalty from 30 metres after Crymych were penalised for not releasing.
The visitors fought their way back up field to Aber’s line and, although the hosts defended desperately, Crymych earned a penalty enabling their No 8 – the tallest and heaviest man on the field – to break through for a try converted by their outside half. This brought them to within three points of Aber’s score at 10 – 7 on the break.
Both sides had seen plenty of ball during the first period and had had sufficient opportunity to show what they could do. If anything, Crymych had stronger runners in their backs but Aber countered with very effective, first-time tackling. However, it was clear that the home side would have to step up a gear or two in the second half if they were to win the game. That is exactly what they did.
A few minutes into the second period Aber were awarded a penalty. Lloyd found touch safely in the visitors’ half and from the ensuing lineout Aber moved the ball quickly across the field. When a gap appeared in Crymych’s defence, openside flanker Dafydd Llyr Hywel burst through to score a try that Lloyd converted extending Aber’s lead to 17 – 7.
Again the visitors hit back and camped in Aber’s 22. From an attacking scrum the ball was fed out to their inside centre who broke through Aber’s defence to score. The try went unconverted but the gap had been closed to 17 – 12. The home side were now playing with more confidence and more endeavour; moving the ball at pace with impressive carrying, offloading and support running. It was from such play that Harri Gwynn Jones made a strong break from outside centre to score. The try went unconverted but Aber had extended their lead to 22 – 12.
The hosts were now fired up and it was not long before Dafydd Llyr Hywel, crowning an excellent performance, crossed for his second try. Lloyd’s conversion took the score to 29 – 12. It was all Aber in the closing stages and when Crymych were reduced to fourteen players after their scrum half was yellow carded for a late tackle, the home side went back on the attack. Their final try came from a beautifully weighted cross-field kick for the corner from Euros Lloyd at outside half. The ball seemed to be rolling out of play but right wing Leo Davies was sharp and fast enough to get pressure on it for a good try. Another excellent conversion from Lloyd closed the score at 36 – 12.
This was a fine win based on a real team effort and Aber’s squad and their coaches can be proud of their performance. Possession and territory were evenly shared throughout the match and although scrums were cancelled out Aber’s performance in the line outs, in chasing kick offs and in dealing with the opposition’s restart kicks was good.
Their defence was good throughout the game and their patient, accurate handling in attack improved as the game went on. There is undoubtedly more and better to come from this group of players.
