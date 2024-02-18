Aber were struggling to get any meaningful possession and conceding scrum penalties. The hosts tapped or scrummaged any penalties resulting in the inevitable converted push over try scored by Gowerton’s number eight Lewis Bradley. Aber needed some inspiration, and a kick charged down by Owain Bonsall, who was on the front-foot all game and leading Aber’s play in the loose, provided just that. A series of Aber rucks getting closer to the home sides’ try line, and Carwyn Evans crashed over for an unconverted try. Scrum dominance saw a penalty awarded to Gowerton from the restart which was converted into three points.